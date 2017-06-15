TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:

See video top of this listing.

Weekend events | June 16-18

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Friday-Saturday, sunrise to sunset | Field of Flags | Admission: Free; sponsor a flag, $15 suggested donation | Location: Zion Harley Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.

Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.

Music

Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Dulce | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.

Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.

Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Gunlock County | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | The Naturals | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.