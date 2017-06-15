TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | June 16-18
Art
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Arrowhead Gallery Featured Artists Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | The Art of “Jodeez” | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Community Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Turn Up the Heat Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | That Looks Sketchy | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Live Well Lecture Series | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Utah UFO Festival | Admission: Free; donations accepted | Location: Three Peaks Recreation Area, 10 miles west of Cedar City on Midvalley Road.
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Solar Event: Solar Viewing | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Park, 500 E. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Coyote Tales | Admission: $15 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 681 Coyote Gulch Court, Kayenta area of Ivins.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:45 p.m. | “Disney’s Newsies” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday-Saturday, times vary; all times are Pacific Standard Time | Elvis Rocks Mesquite | Admission: $15-$70 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Timpanogos Chorale Dream Concert | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:45 p.m. | “Shrek: The Musical” | Admission: $29-$89 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 110 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | “The Hit” Screening | Admission: $15 | Location: The Granary, 3105 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.
Family
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Parowan Scavenger Hunt | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan Visitor Center, 5 S. Main St., Parowan.
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Chamber Movie in the Park: “Trolls” | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph, Washington City.
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. | Funky Monkey Drive In Movie Night | Admission: Free | Location: Funky Monkey Arcade, 281 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Friday, 9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Rogue One” | Admission: Free | Location: Wanlass Park, 435 N. Main St., LaVerkin.
- Friday-Saturday, all day | Jacob Hamblin Days Festival | Admission: Free; some activities may charge | Location: Various Kanab locations, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. | Frontier Folk Festival | Admission: $5 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Show and Shine Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Duck Creek Village, Duck Creek.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 2-7 p.m. | Free Sunshine Smoothie | Admission: Free | Location: Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1010 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1-7 p.m. | Blues and BBQ Fundraiser Festival | Admission: Varies | Location: Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 1190 S. Sage Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday-Saturday, sunrise to sunset | Field of Flags | Admission: Free; sponsor a flag, $15 suggested donation | Location: Zion Harley Davidson, 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Dulce | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Gunlock County | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | The Naturals | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jon Stone | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Juniper Ridge, 2631 Highway 89, Fredonia, Arizona.
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7:30 a.m. | Ladies No Drop Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Crosby Family Confluence Park, 2099 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. | Shop Mountain and Road Rides | Admission: Free | Location: Meet at Rapid Cycling, 705 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Blues and BBQ Fundraiser 5K | Admission: $10-$20 | Location: Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 1190 S. Sage Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
