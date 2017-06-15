Aug. 9, 1955 – June 14, 2017

Gary Evans, age 61, was born Aug. 9, 1955, in Millington, Tennessee, and passed away June 14, 2017, in Hurricane, Utah.

Gary married Janice Flannery on Aug. 28, 1988 in Santa Ana, California. They shared 32 years of fun and laughter. On September 13, 1990 they were blessed with their only child, Kameron L. Evans.

Gary is survived by his wife, Janice Evans of Hurricane, Utah; son, Kameron Evans of Murray, Utah; and his father, Lyndel D. Evans of Lubbock, Texas. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Evans and sister, Sandy King.

Memorial services

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary Chapel, 140 North Main Street., Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 435-635-9922. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.