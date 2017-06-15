April 17, 1929 – June 13, 2017

Fr. Salvador “Sal” Jocson passed away June 13, 2017. He was 88 years of age and would have celebrated 60 years of ordination to the priesthood next month. Sal was born on the island of Luzon, in Isabela Province in the Philippines on April 17, 1929 – the second of 10 boys born to Salvador and Pilar Jocson.

One brother died in childbirth, but Sal grew up with Ismael (now deceased), José, Vincent, Rodolfo (now deceased), Romy, Wilfredo, Gilbert and Augusto.

He was ordained to the priesthood in Rome for the then-Diocese of Tuguegarao on July 7, 1957, and with permission from his bishop, Most Reverend Teodulfo Sabugul Domingo, came to the Archdiocese of San Francisco five years after ordination. He served at Saint Gabriel Church (1962), Saint Joseph of Cupertino Church (1963-1969), Saint Thomas the Apostle Church (1969-1972 – during which time he was incardinated into this Archdiocese), Saint Francis of Assisi Church in San Francisco (1973-1976), Saint Agnes Church (1977-1982) and Saint Anthony Church in Menlo Park (1983-1984).

In 1984, he was given permission to minister in Santiago de Compostela in Spain, destination of Camino de Santiago pilgrims, where he was involved in vocations ministry from 1984 through 2000. Working with the Archbishop of Braga, he also created a four-month pre-seminary program, “Abrigo da Jacinta,” in Braga, Portugal. The house of prayer and adjacent chapel offered a spiritual formation program to men from England, Ireland, Australia, the United States and Spain.

Father spoke several languages fluently and was well known for his gentle and effective communication skills: “…spiritual and quietly successful; untiring in his great perseverance, with a deep current of humility, faith and devotion in his teaching…,” noted one participant.

Over the years, he attracted many to the program who went on to seminary studies. A number were later ordained to the priesthood in their respective dioceses. Father served in Santiago de Compostela and Braga a total of 23 years.

He remained in Portugal following his retirement in 2000 until his return to the United States in 2007 when his health began to fail. Fr. Sal then lived close to family members first in Southern California and then in Sacramento before moving in 2016 to St. George, Utah.

Funeral services

Fr. Sal’s brothers Romy and Vincent arranged for his Funeral Mass Thursday, June 15, 2017, at noon at the Saint George Catholic Church, 157 N. 200 West, St. George, Utah.

Burial to follow in Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George.

Please join Archbishop Cordileone, Archbishop Jorge Ferreira da Costa Ortiga, Cardinal Levada, Archbishop Quinn, Bishop Oscar Solis, Bishop Justice, Bishop Wang, Fr. Oscar Martin-Picos and me in praying for Fr. Sal and his family, including his 25 nieces and nephews. Your letters of condolence may be sent to the family as follows:

Mr. Romy Jocson

c/o Metcalf Mortuary

288 West St. George Blvd.

St. George, UT 84770

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.