Summer lunch program serves up free meals to area kids

ST. GEORGE — A free lunch program for all children ages 18 and younger is now in service through July 20.

Any child can enjoy a well-rounded, delicious meal Monday through Thursday, a notice posted on Washington County’s official website states, by just showing up at one of the locations listed below.

All food must be eaten on location. Adults and second meals may be purchased for $3.50 each, although only cash will be accepted for payment.

No lunch is served on Friday. Check the times listed for each location since they vary.

Legacy Elementary (playground area), 280 E. 100 South, St. George | 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Red Mountain Elementary, 263 E. 200 South, Ivins | 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. (through July 13)

Enterprise Elementary, 216 S. 100 East, Enterprise | noon to 12:45 p.m.

Hurricane Community Center, 35 W. State St., Hurricane | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Water Canyon Elementary, 250 E. Newell Ave., Hildale | 11 a.m. to noon

Washington City Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph, Washington | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Dixie Sun Elementary, 1795 W. 1230 N., St. George | 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

