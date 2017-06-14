MISSING: 72-Year-old Raafat ‘Ralph’ Amin Nasser-Eddin

Raafat"Ralph" Amin Nasser-Eddin was reported missing while hiking June 13, 2017, in Grand Canyon National Park. | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

Grand Canyon, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park officials are asking for any information the public may have concerning the whereabouts of a missing 72-year-old hiker.

The National Park Service is conducting a search and rescue operation, as well as asking for public assistance in locating Raafat “Ralph” Amin Nasser-Eddin of Los Angeles and Lebanon, the park service said in a press release Wednesday.

Nasser-Eddin had reservations to stay at the Phantom Ranch Saturday but never arrived and was reported overdue Tuesday at approximately 7:45 p.m.

However, previous to learning that Nasser-Eddin was missing, park officials received a report Sunday of a disoriented man at the Hermit Camp on the Hermit Trail.

A member of the Grand Canyon’s search and rescue team hiked the Hermit Trail to the Colorado River Sunday and Monday looking for the disoriented man but was unable to locate him.

The description of Nasser-Eddin in Tuesday’s report matched the description of the disoriented man from Sunday and Monday’s search.

Wednesday’s operations include a hasty search of four ground teams of two people each and aerial searches with the park helicopter. The day’s search efforts will focus on the Hermit, Tonto and Boucher trails.

A missing persons investigation is also being conducted, according to the press release.

Description of Nasser-Eddin when last seen

Age: 72

Height: 5 foot 10 inches

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Green

Sex: Male

Clothing: A black and white ball cap, a green plaid shirt, and khaki shorts

Gear on hand: A reusable shopping bag and a gallon jug of water

No further information is available at this time.

Any individual with information on the location of Raafat “Ralph” Nasser-Eddin should call the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009, text 202-379-4761, or e-mail the NPS.

