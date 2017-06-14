Driver tending to dog, ricochets from median to ditch

LEEDS – A man is lucky to walk away from a single-vehicle crash after his truck ran off the highway and continued crashing through a ditch Tuesday.

Around 8:20 p.m., the man was southbound on Interstate 15 through Leeds around milepost 23 when he reached behind his seat to adjust a bed for his pet dog, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Jesse Williams said.

“He pulled the steering wheel a little bit to the left, he struck the concrete barrier in the center (of the roadway), rebounded off the concrete barrier and off the roadway to the right,” Williams said. “He went over the guardrail and went through this ditch, where the heavy impact is in the dirt, and came to rest about 15 feet past the ditch.”

A dark streak across the road marked where the truck came off the roadway and tore through the guardrail and then crossed over to the ditch. Part of a wire fence set back from the shoulder was also hit and torn out by the truck before it came to a stop.

The man was wearing his seat belt and the airbags inside did go off, Williams said. The man was able to walk away from the crash and declined care by responding medics.

“The truck’s a total loss,” he said. “We’re happy he’s OK.”

The dog also survived the incident unscathed.

The truck had to be towed from the scene. No citations were issued.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance out of Leeds also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

