Police arrest naked man walking in traffic, causing hazard

St. George Police stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 30-year-old St. George man was arrested on lewdness charges Tuesday after reportedly strolling down Sunset Boulevard without wearing any clothes.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to several reports of a man walking down Sunset Boulevard “going into traffic” and “causing a hazard,” according to a probable cause statement filed by the St. George Police Department in support of the arrest.

“The first caller reported the male had a hospital bag with him and a water bottle. He was still clothed at that time,” the arresting officer wrote in a sworn statement. “… The next few callers reported a male of the same description walking down Sunset Blvd naked with only socks and shoes.”

Police arrived and spotted a man walking naked on a sidewalk, according to the statement. The naked man, identified as David Lee Taylor, of St. George, was placed in a patrol vehicle to keep him out of public view.

“The male had no clothing with him except for the shoes and socks on his feet,” the officer wrote in the statement. “He was talking about ‘drone water’ and that is why he took off his clothing.”

Several people filled out witness statements, including a 13-year-old girl who also saw Taylor walking down the street naked, the report stated.

“David (Taylor) was given Miranda and admitted that he knew children were likely in the area when he was walking around naked,” the officer said. “He stated he didn’t think it was a big deal because it isn’t anything they haven’t seen before.”

Taylor was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Taylor of class A misdemeanor lewdness involving a child, along with a class B misdemeanor count of lewdness.

Taylor is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge Jeffrey Wilcox Thursday for a court arraignment. As this report is published, Taylor remains in police custody.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.