St. George man held on $80K bail in alleged sex abuse of 11-year-old girl

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man is facing four first-degree felony charges for alleged aggravated sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl.

Hamilton Reed Dayzie was arrested on the charges Monday and is being held on $80,000 bail.

Detectives began investigating the case on May 16 after the mother of a 17-year-old St. George girl reported that her daughter had been sexually abused by Dayzie on multiple occasions, according to a probable cause statement filed by a St. George Police officer in support of the arrest.

The alleged sex abuse had reportedly occurred at a St. George residence approximately six years earlier when the girl was 11 years old, the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

The 17-year-old girl was interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center on May 25 where she disclosed illicit details involving four separate incidents of the alleged abuse, according to the statement.

On Monday, Dayzie met detectives at the St. George Police Department where he was interviewed. Dayzie denied the allegations and maintained he was “never alone” with the child, the officer wrote in the statement.

Dayzie was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Dayzie of four first-degree felony counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child.

Judge John Walton, of the 5th District Court, ordered $80,000 bail for Dayzie’s release pending trial. Dayzie was found indigent by the court during his initial appearance Tuesday and will be represented by court-appointed attorney Edward Flint.

As this report is published, Dayzie remains in police custody.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

