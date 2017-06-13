Work moves ahead on I-15 widening project, bridge work

A work crew working on the bridge deck concrete pour, St. George, Utah, June 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Traffic on Interstate 15 will begin to be diverted onto a new bridge over the Virgin River in early July. The new bridge structure, built between the Brigham Road/Exit 4 and Dixie Drive/Exit 5 interchanges, is a part of an ongoing project to widen I-15 and improve traffic safety in the area.

Work on the structure has progressed over the last month and has included the setting of girdles, forming the deck with rebar and pouring concrete, according to an update on the project sent out last Friday. The concrete itself is currently curing.

When cured, the concrete surface will be covered by a sealant and then striped for forthcoming traffic use.

“Traffic will then be shifted onto the new bridge so demolition on the outside bridges can begin,” UDOT officials said in Friday’s update. “We anticipate that this will take place around early July.”

Additional traffic impacts are anticipated to occur as the shift takes place, and will likely be rolled out in more detail in the next few weeks or so, a UDOT spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Hours of operation

Daytime hours 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. All I-15 lanes will remain open during the daytime – two lanes in each direction

Nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes open on I-15 in each direction with occasional single lane closures as needed



Other construction activities currently underway

Excavation for and installation of a 54 inch drainage pipe.

River bank protection, erosion control, and ground stabilization work continues.

Construction of the retaining wall on the southbound Brigham Road off ramp continues.

Work continues on the retaining wall on Pioneer Parkway.

Trail closures

A portion of the popular Virgin River Trail that passes through the construction zone has been closed to use. Click on the map featured in this article to view alternative trail routes.

Purpose of the road work

The plan is to add an auxiliary lane in both directions that will allow drivers to enter the freeway and exit at the next interchange without merging with through-traffic or changing lanes – basically just driving straight on through. The new lanes are anticipated to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.

Adding the new lanes will involve demolishing and replacing the narrow bridges over the Virgin River – a process expected to be done by December if not earlier.

In addition to providing a third lane of travel, the new bridges will also be able to accommodate the creation of a fourth lane in the future.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.