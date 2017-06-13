MISSING: 17-year-old Kiara Holm

ST. GEORGE – Authorities are asking the public’s aid in locating a suspected runaway teen.
The St. George Police Department is seeking information regarding possible whereabouts of 17-year-old Kiara Holm, who is reported to have run away June 3.
She is believed to be in the Phoenix, Arizona, area, yet also has ties to the Ogden, Utah, area.
Description of Holm
- Age: 17
- Height: 5 foot 3 inches
- Hair: Blonde and purple
- Eyes: Green
- Sex: Female
- Weight: 97 pounds
- Build: Petite
- Complexion: Fair
Anyone with information concerning Holm’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-627-4300, and to reference incident number 17P0141 when calling.
Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
1 Comment
Why are all these kids running away from home, recently?
I’m glad to see that runaways are finally being taken seriously. They are in jeopardy from the chicken hawks that grab kids and force them into prostitution.