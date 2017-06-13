MISSING: 17-year-old Kiara Holm

Written by Mori Kessler
June 13, 2017
Kiara Holm, 17, was reported missing June 3, 2017. She is believed to have run away from home. | Missing poster courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Authorities are asking the public’s aid in locating a suspected runaway teen.

The St. George Police Department is seeking information regarding possible whereabouts of 17-year-old Kiara Holm, who is reported to have run away June 3.

She is believed to be in the Phoenix, Arizona, area, yet also has ties to the Ogden, Utah, area.

Description of Holm

  • Age: 17
  • Height: 5 foot 3 inches
  • Hair: Blonde and purple
  • Eyes: Green
  • Sex: Female
  • Weight: 97 pounds
  • Build: Petite
  • Complexion: Fair

Anyone with information concerning Holm’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-627-4300, and to reference incident number 17P0141 when calling.

1 Comment

  • Proud Rebel June 13, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Why are all these kids running away from home, recently?
    I’m glad to see that runaways are finally being taken seriously. They are in jeopardy from the chicken hawks that grab kids and force them into prostitution.

