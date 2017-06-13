MISSING: 17-year-old Kiara Holm

ST. GEORGE – Authorities are asking the public’s aid in locating a suspected runaway teen.

The St. George Police Department is seeking information regarding possible whereabouts of 17-year-old Kiara Holm, who is reported to have run away June 3.

She is believed to be in the Phoenix, Arizona, area, yet also has ties to the Ogden, Utah, area.

Description of Holm

Age: 17

Height: 5 foot 3 inches

Hair: Blonde and purple

Eyes: Green

Sex: Female

Weight: 97 pounds

Build: Petite

Complexion: Fair

Anyone with information concerning Holm’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. George Department at 435-627-4300, and to reference incident number 17P0141 when calling.

