With my pain am I a candidate for physical therapy?

Darren Marchant PT, MSPT, OCS

Fit Physical Therapy

Darren is the founder and CEO of Fit Physical Therapy. Darren loves the profession of physical therapy both as a treating therapist and practice owner. He enjoys helping his patients improve from pain and injury as well as training and mentoring other physical therapists. Darren specializes in orthopedic physical therapy and earned his board certification as an Orthopedic Specialist.