Fire in Cedar City threatens homes, livestock corrals

A fire in Cedar City Monday afternoon burned 5 acres and several outbuildings. Cedar City, Utah, June 12, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the area of 700 N. 800 West in Cedar City Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire that was being whipped by winds and rapidly growing. Nearby structures were threatened and several outbuildings were destroyed in the blaze.

“This fire is a good lesson in how quickly a fire can spread,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said. “We have to be careful because we’ve had a wet winter and a wet spring and now everything is drying out and these high winds recently haven’t helped.”

According to a press release Womack issued, the fire consumed about 5 acres of grass, old farm buildings and livestock corrals before firefighters were able to bring it mostly under control. Units were still on scene Monday afternoon to monitor the area to avoid any flare-ups.

No firefighters or other responders were injured and there was no injury to any livestock in the area. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Units from the Cedar City Fire Department, Utah State Forestry and State Lands, United States Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management all responded to the fire.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Ric Wayman contributed to this report.

Email: tsullivan@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @tracie_sullivan