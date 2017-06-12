Agencies respond to apartment fire, cause under investigation

Written by Joseph Witham
June 12, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Residents of an apartment complex in St. George were evacuated after a fire ignited in a single unoccupied unit Sunday night.

Emergency personnel respond to an apartment fire at Red Rock Ridge, St. George, Utah, June 11, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

St. George Fire Department responded to the fire just before 11 p.m. when an alarm system sounded in an apartment complex at Red Rock Ridge, 344 S. 1990 East.

See video in the media player top of this report.

Officers from St. George Police Department who arrived initially found the smoke coming from the unit and its sprinkler system activated, Fire Battalion Chief Ken Guard said.

“Sprinkler system put the fire out,” Guard said.

The unit is unrented and no one was occupying it at the time of the fire.

Residents were evacuated from surrounding units as a precaution. No one was injured.

Gold Cross Ambulance also responded as a precaution.

“At this time we’re investigating the cause of the fire,” Guard said.

Several police officers were on hand helping with the investigation and taking statements from residents.

A crowd of onlookers gather at an apartment fire at Red Rock Ridge, St. George, Utah, June 11, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

Though surrounding units were temporarily evacuated, Guard said he expects none would be displaced.

Water permeated the unit where the fire started, with some of it reaching two other surrounding units.

Firefighters shut off and reset the sprinkler system then performed some minor cleanup of the water damage.

Guard estimated that the damage would run approximately $2,000 at the time this report was taken, noting that it could be higher depending on how quickly the damage is addressed.

“We vacated as much as the water as we possibly could, and it’s just a matter of how quickly they get a restoration company on top of it,” Guard said. “As far as I see right now, a couple thousand dollars.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Flood and Fire, Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply