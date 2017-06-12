Jotham Manwaring, MD

Intermountain Healthcare

Jotham Manwaring, MD, is a neurosurgeon at the Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute. A Phoenix, Arizona native, Dr. Manwaring earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Brigham Young  University then received a medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine. He  completed an internship at the University of Utah followed by a neurological surgery residency at the  University of South Florida. He also received focused neurological training in Germany and at The  Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Dr. Manwaring has published a number of book chapters, articles and  abstracts on various neurosurgical topics and has a particular interest in complex brain surgery,  minimally invasive spine surgery and pediatric spine deformity. To learn more about Dr. Manwaring or  to schedule appointment, please call (435) 251-6800.

intermountainhealthcare.org 435.251.6800
652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 420

How do I find out if I feel I may have a tumor?

June 12, 2017

