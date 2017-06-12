Interior head recommends cropping Bears Ears National Monument

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tours the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument Wednesday as part of a fact-finding process ordered by President Donald Trump, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monumnet, May 10, 2017 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News / Cedar City News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (AP) — Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Monday recommended that the new Bears Ears National Monument in Utah be reduced in size and said Congress should step in to designate how selected areas of the 1.3 million-acre site are managed.

Zinke made the recommendation as part of an interim report to President Donald Trump on the scenic swath of southern Utah with red rock plateaus, cliffs and canyons on land considered sacred to tribes.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, called Zinke’s announcement “an unquestionable victory for Utah.”

He and other Republicans said the recommendation to reduce the size of the monument was in line with the original intent of the 1906 Antiquities Act, which states that monument designations should be the “smallest area compatible” with proper care and management of the site.

“This recommendation reflects a balance of our shared priorities of protecting this land and the antiquities that are found on it while still preserving local involvement and taking into consideration the needs of the local communities,” Hatch said.

Zinke toured Bears Ears last month on foot, horseback and helicopter and met with Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and other state leaders. Herbert and other Utah Republicans oppose Obama’s designation of the Bears Ears monument.

Trump signed an executive order in April directing Zinke to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal lands, calling the protection efforts “a massive federal land grab” by previous administrations.