Brush fire burns mobile home in Beaver Dam

ST. GEORGE — A mobile home caught fire in Beaver Dam after contents from a burn barrel spread to the nearby brush Sunday afternoon.

Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District responded to the flames near Combe Lane at approximately 5:30 p.m.

One mobile home in the area was burned, and the fire came close to another home, but firefighters were able to contain it just as it reached the structure, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Batallion Chief Andre Ojeda said.

No one was injured in the fire.

Approximately 1.5 acres of brush were burned.

The fire was started when someone was performing a burn in a barrel or pit from which the fire spread due to high winds in the area, Ojeda said.

Several surrounding agencies also responded to assist the firefighting effort.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.

