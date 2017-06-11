No Filter: Dixie Waste

FEATURE — In this episode of the “No Filter Show,” co-hosts Paul Ford and Grady Sinclair get a little bit trashy as they explore the dirty task of waste management with Dixie Waste Services.

Waste management is possibly one of the most overlooked yet most important services in any municipality. Without proper garbage disposal and recycling, cities have myriad problems with sanitation, odor and disease.

Dixie Waste Services is no stranger to waste removal, the locally owned and operated business has been running in Washington County for over 30 years.

The organization boasts a prestigious list of current customers including Dixie State University, the city of St. George, Washington County School District and Washington City. According to its website it is their loyal customers who remain Dixie Waste’s highest priority.

It is probably safe to say that Dixie Waste Services does a job that nobody else wants to do. And they do it well and on a massive scale.

Dixie Waste employees pick up approximately 25 tons of trash and/or recycling per day, said Dixie Waste Recycling Coordinator Nathan Barrow. That is about 400 tons a month.

On any given workday, a single Dixie Waste worker will empty between 800-1,000 trash cans, Barrow said.

In addition to residential can and recycling pick up, Dixie Waste offers a variety of dumpsters and garbage containers for rent as well at portable toilets.

And where does it all go? To the landfill of course.

In this episode the No Filter boys learned that the landfill which is currently in operation was started in the 1980s. Today the landfill looks as if it were dotted with large dirt mesas. Mesas that belie the fact that they are made of tons and tons and tons of trash.

According to the Washington County Solid Waste webpage regarding the landfill, in 2007, the residents of Washington County landfilled 122 million pounds of material. And that was 10 years ago.

With Washington County’s ever burgeoning population it becomes clear how important proper waste management is for the lives of the county’s citizens.

“No Filter Show” Episode 144

Resources

Dixie Waste Services: Website | Telephone: 435-673-5610.

Washington County Solid Waste: Website.

