Red flag warning replaces fire weather watch

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag warning for wind and low relative humidity which is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. The fire weather watch is no longer in effect.

Affected area

Western portion of Utah ranging from the Dixie National Forest in the south to just north of Nephi. See map to the right.

Winds

South to southwest wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are expected this afternoon and evening. Southwest to west winds gusting in excess of 40 mph are expected overnight and over 30 mph Monday.

Relative Humidity

Afternoon minimums of 10-15% Sunday and 13-17% Monday. Overnight recovery will be poor.

Impacts

Gusty winds and low humidity will combine to cause critical fire weather conditions, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours Sunday and to a lesser extent Monday.

Precautions and preparedness

Critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or are imminent. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The following fire safety tips, previously published by St. George News in 2013, were offered by Washington County Emergency Services for fire prevention:

Make sure you can legally burn in your area. Check with local authorities and obtain a permit.

Check the weather before you light a fire. High winds, high temperatures and low humidity radically intensify fire.

Choose a safe burning site away from trees or bushes, buildings or other flammable fuels.

Have means, like water or an extinguisher, to douse your fire quickly.

Stay with your fire. Don’t leave it unattended.

Don’t burn garbage, waste, construction debris, plastic, foam, rubber or other offensive substances.

Don’t throw lighted material, including cigarettes, from vehicles.

Use fireworks with caution, obey fireworks laws and don’t use illegal fireworks.

Always extinguish the fire completely before you leave it.

Never park on, or drive through, dry grass.

Be careful with the use of heat or spark generating tools or ATVs.

If you live in a wildland interface area, be prepared for wildfire.

Provide for defensible space around your home and out buildings.

Have a wildfire action plan for your family.

Have your important documents and disaster kits ready to go in an emergency.

Leave early if a fire threatens your neighborhood.

