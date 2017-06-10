School district holds public hearing on proposed $211 million budget

Washington County School Board office, St. George, Utah, undated | St George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County School District Board of Education will conduct a public hearing seeking public input on the adoption of its final budget of the 2016-2017 fiscal year and the proposed budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. The public hearing will take place during the regular meeting of the board Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Washington County School District office, 121 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.

The board is considering a proposed budget of $211 million for the 2017-2018 fiscal year to deal with a rapidly growing student population.

Read more: 31,371 students and growing; school board considers $211 million budget.

From Oct. 1, 2016, until January of this year, almost 500 new students, kindergarten to 12th grade, enrolled in the district, District Superintendent Larry Bergeson said at an earlier board meeting. From Oct. 1, 2015, until January this year, almost 1,700 new students have entered the Washington County School District.

A copy of the final budget for 2016-2017 and the proposed budget for 2017-2018 can be viewed on the school district’s website.

Citizens are encouraged to address the board regarding the proposed budgets as well as other action items. Those wishing to address the board must fill out the “request to address the board” form prior to the start of the meeting.

Individuals will have three minutes to address the board.

A full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found here.

Event details

What: Public meeting of the Washington County School Board of Education

When: Tuesday, June 13, 4 p.m.

Where: Washington County School District office, 121 W. Tabernacle, St. George

