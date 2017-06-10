High winds contribute to fire weather throughout Southern Utah

A wind advisory from the National Weather Service means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds as driving may be difficult. Those driving high profile vehicles and pulling trailers should take extra caution as those vehicles can be more vulnerable to crosswinds. This composite image includes a file photo of kites flying in the wind over St. George, Utah, April 2017 | Photo by Joyce Kuzmanic, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service is advising of several weather events affecting Southern Utah and surrounding areas, including high winds, fire weather and a red flag warning.

Alerts issued for the area include:

A wind advisory is in effect for Washington, Iron and Beaver counties. Southerly winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts in excess of 60 mph will occur through Monday morning at 10 a.m.

A Fire Weather watch for Washington, Kane and Garfield counties will be in effect Monday from 12 noon to 10 p.m.

A red flag warning advising of critical fire weather conditions in Kaibab National Forest. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. The campfire advisory remains in effect until the Red Flag Warning ends.

Impacts

Children, the elderly and people with chronic illness are the most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Animals and pets are vulnerable to illness and even death as a result of extreme heat.

Heat exhaustion cramps or in extreme cases heat stroke can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions.

New fire starts are possible due to lightning combined with the extended hot and dry conditions.

Precautions

Friends, relatives and neighbors should check on people and pets that may be at risk.

Never leave children or pets in cars for any length of time, as dangerous temperatures will occur very quickly.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible, and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

