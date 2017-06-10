Offbeat: ‘Cereal shooter’ suspect uses Rice Krispies-loaded gun

Written by Fox13Now.com
June 10, 2017
Bowl of Rice Krispies cereal | Photo by Mr. Granger (Own work) [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

EUREKA, Calif. – Police arrested a suspect who allegedly shot a man using a shotgun shell packed with breakfast cereal.

Timothy Glass Jr., 29, suspected of using a shotgun shell packed with breakfast cereal to shoot a man Wednesday in Eureka, California, circa June 7, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now.com, St. George News

Officers in the northern California city of Eureka responded to reports of “shots fired” and at least one person with a gunshot wound around 3:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, who had suffered an injury to the hand that was not life-threatening was treated at a nearby hospital, police said.

Detectives caught up with the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Timothy Glass Jr., after he fled to Palco Marsh, site of a large homeless encampment, according to KRCR-TV.  Police say one detective suffered a minor injury during the arrest.

An investigation later determined that Glass used a flare gun to fire the shell, which had been stuffed with Rice Krispies.

Written by TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE, Fox13Now.com

