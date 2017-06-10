Fire update: Two fires in Dixie National Forest, one almost 500 acres

Stock image, St. George News

PINE VALLEY — Firefighters are working on two separate fires on the Dixie National Forest in the Pine Valley Ranger District. The Grass Valley Fire is approximately 5 miles north of Pine Valley, Utah and the North Fire is approximately 7 miles from Pine Valley, Utah.

The Grass Valley Fire started on Friday and the cause is under investigation. The fire is approximately 13 acres. Firefighters have been working to establish a line around the fire and there are active hot spots. Firefighters are continuing their mop up efforts. The fire is burning in pinyon juniper, brush and grasses.

The North Fire also started on Friday and the cause is under investigation. The fire is approximately 492 acres. The fire is most active on the northeast side and has backed toward a rocky cliff. There is a red flag warning for southwest Utah, so firefighters are expecting to see more fire behavior from the North Fire. The fire is burning in timber, brush and grasses.

In a press release issued Saturday morning, public information officer Cigi Burton said the 55 personnel on scene includes the Cedar City Hotshots, multiple engines, a bulldozer, smoke jumpers, Type I water tender, air attack, 4 single engine air tankers, 1 heavy air tanker, and a Type I and Type III helicopters. An additional Type I water tender has been ordered. The Type 3 Color Country Interagency Incident Management Team will take over both fires at the end of shift tonight.

The incident management team is deploying firefighters where they can work safely and be most effective in suppressing the fire and protecting the community.

Forest Roads #011 and #009 have been closed at this time. Firefighters have asked the public to avoid these areas as fire personnel traffic will be increasing throughout the day.

There are no threatened structures and no evacuations at this time. Concerned residents may sign up for Everbridge to receive notifications from the Washington County Emergency Alert System by http://911register.com/. Those experiencing problems with online registration may call (435) 634-5700 for assistance.

