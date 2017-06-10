FDA approves new treatment option for spinal pain care

Image courtesy Vertiflex | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Southwest Spine & Pain Center, a leading spine and pain care group in Utah, is excited to be the first and only provider of Vertiflex’s Superion Indirect Decompression System, or IDS, for patients suffering from moderate lumbar spinal stenosis.

This is quite an accomplishment considering only about 200 doctors in the U.S. are trained in this innovative and highly effective treatment, a news release from Southwest Spine and Pain Center states. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the new treatment option for moderate lumbar spinal stenosis, also referred to as LSS.

What is lumbar spinal stenosis?

Lumbar spinal stenosis can be the result of aging and “wear and tear” on the spine from everyday activities. It is a narrowing of the spinal canal that can produce a variety of symptoms:

A dull or aching pain spreading to your groin, buttocks or legs.

A numbness or “pins and needles” in your legs, calves, or buttocks.

A decreased endurance for physical activities.

Loss of balance.

Sciatic pain.

Patients who suspect lumbar spinal stenosis should see their doctor to rule out other conditions that have similar symptoms. Radiology tests, like MRIs or X-rays, may be needed to diagnose LSS.

Introducing the Superion Indirect Decompression System



Patients who suffer from moderate LSS with radiating leg pain and have been treated with nonsurgical options for at least six months with no relief from their symptoms may benefit from the Superion IDS. Unlike direct decompression or fusion surgery, the Superion IDS uses a small titanium device that is available in different sizes to best match a patient’s spinal anatomy.

The Superion implant is delivered to the damaged spinal disc through a small tube the size of a dime to reduce tissue damage and blood loss. The Superion implant is designed to relieve pressure on affected nerves in the spine while preserving a patient’s anatomy and their ability to maintain motion.

The Superion IDS went through a rigorous clinical trial and has been implanted in more than 2,000 patients worldwide. The clinical trial results demonstrated an improvement in leg pain compared to more traditional – and invasive – treatment options. Four years after patients underwent this procedure, almost 90% of them expressed continuing satisfaction.

For more information about the Superion IDS, visit vertiflexspine.com.

About Southwest Spine and Pain Center

Southwest Spine and Pain Center is the leading spine and pain care group in Utah, according to its news release. The physicians at the multilocation practice are dedicated to treating chronic pain and spine conditions using cutting edge minimally invasive procedures, injections and behavioral health.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit SouthwestSpineandPain.com.

