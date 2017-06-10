Rear end collision on SR-9 injures teen driver

Officers at the intersection of SR-9 and Sand Hollow Road where a two-vehicle crash sends one teen to the hospital Saturday, Hurricane, Utah, June 10, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

HURRICANE — A teen was transported to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle crash left traffic backed up for nearly 45 minutes in the area of the collision Saturday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. officers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of state Route 9 and Sand Hollow Road involving a 2002 Honda Accord and a dark gray 2017 Nissan Versa, Hurricane City Police Officer Jeff Adams said.

Upon arrival officers found both vehicles in the No. 2 eastbound lane of SR-9 with an injured teen in the extensively damaged Honda.

“Her injuries are unknown at this time, however, she was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance,” Adams said.

The two women in the Nissan reported no injuries, Adams said.

Officers determined that the woman driving the Nissan stopped at a yellow light at the intersection of SR-9 and Sand Hollow Road just before the light turned red.

The teen in the Honda was traveling directly behind the Nissan and slammed into the rear bumper of the vehicle when she was unable to stop in time, the officer said, adding that she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

The Honda sustained significant damage and was towed from the scene, while the damage to the Nissan was minimal, Adams said, and confined to the rear bumper and was able to be driven away.

The driver of the Honda will be cited for following closer than a reasonable distance, Adams said.

Both eastbound lanes of SR-9 were restricted which impacted traffic for more than 45 minutes, the officer said.

The occupants in the Nissan were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Adams said seat belts are the No. 1 safety feature in vehicles.

“Make sure you always wear your seat belt, which will reduce injury in any type of collision,” Adams said.

Leaving enough distance between vehicles is also important, the officer said, and leaving one car length for every 10 miles of speed is one way to determine a proper following distance.

“So, if a car is traveling at 50 mph then you should leave five car lengths between your car and the vehicle in front of you,” he said.

Hurricane City Police Department and Hurricane Valley Fire District responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

