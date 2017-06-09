Police seek info on boys involved in ‘park mischief’

Two boys, possibly teens, being sought by Santa Clara-Ivins Police for a allegedly damaging city property at Unity Park, Ivins, Utah, May 29, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Playing with fire generally isn’t encouraged as a way to pass the time during a holiday weekend, particularly if it results in having your face featured on a police Facebook page with authorities asking the public’s help in identifying you.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, two boys, possibly teens, are believed to have dropped some burning papers into a trash can inside the restroom at Unity Park, 200 W. 400 South, in Ivins.

While this may have been handy in overwhelming any potentially unpleasant aromas, the action also torched part of the trash can.

The two boys believed to have committed the act of alleged vandalism were caught on a surveillance camera outside of the restroom. An image from the camera footage was shared Friday by the Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department.

Damage from the burning papers was contained to the trash can, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Officer Chad Holt said. The restroom itself wasn’t likely to go up in flames due to it being constructed of cinder block, he said.

“Just looks like a couple of kids making a bad choice,” Holt said.

Anyone with information on this incident and the boys involved is asked to contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122 or the St. George Communications (dispatch) Center at 435-634-5730.

