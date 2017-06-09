Moment’s distraction leads to rollover

Aftermath of a rollover on Bloomington Drive. The truck rolled once and landed on its tires, allowing the driver to drive the truck to a friend's home nearby. Though scraped up, the driver was largely unharmed, St. George, Utah, June 9, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Due to a moment’s distraction a man driving home from work Friday evening rolled his pickup truck on Bloomington Drive. Though scratched up and a part of the truck’s roof was bent inward, he was able to drive the truck to a friend’s house nearby.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. as the truck was rounding the bend on Bloomington Drive between Snow Circle and La Sal Circle.

While taking the turn, the driver’s phone, which had been on his lap, began to slip off and he reached for it out of reflex, St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

The momentary distraction caused the truck to drift off the road and hit the soft shoulder, which led the driver to overcorrect and flip the truck.

The truck rolled once and landed on its tires, Childs said. The driver was scraped up and drove to a friend’s home about a block away.

“He’s very lucky,” Childs said of the driver.

The driver turned down medical care and was alert and communicated coherently with officers, Childs said, adding there was no sign of impairment.

Any citations related to the incident were pending at the time of this report as the accident was still being investigated by police.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

