Failure to yield results in rollover

ST. GEORGE – An SUV was flipped onto its top Friday after colliding with another vehicle on Main Street.

Just before 7 p.m., a Hyundai SUV crossing into Main Street from 300 South collided with a northbound Ford Taurus. The Taurus hit the SUV in a rear corner and caused it to spin and flip over, St. George Police Sgt. Albert Gilman said at the scene.

The driver of the SUV told police she had stopped at the stop sign on 300 South, yet had not seen the oncoming Taurus when she began to move onto Main Street.

Fortunately no one was harmed in the incident, though both vehicles had to be towed away.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation for failure to yield, Gilman said.

The St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

