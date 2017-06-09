Old Glory flies high in Southern Utah sky after flagpole controversy

ST. GEORGE — A colossal American flag is flying again in St. George from the top of Southern Utah’s tallest flagpole.

A crowd gathered at Nielson RV Thursday to watch as the supersized symbol of freedom was raised by members of the United States Armed Forces during a flag ceremony at the RV dealership located at 341 E. Sunland Drive.

St. George City Mayor Jon Pike said he is grateful for Nielson RV Owner Scott Nielson’s investment in the “iconic” flag and extra-tall flagpole.

“It’s been great to work with him and resolve the issue of having a permit to have this tall, tall, tallest flagpole in St. George and Washington County,” Pike said.

Upon recommendation from the Planning Commission last month, the St. George City Council approved the RV dealership’s 150-foot flagpole that had sparked some controversy.

The issue arose when Nielson RV was issued a code-enforcement violation on April 18 from the city of St. George stating that a flagpole displaying a 40-by-80-foot American flag in the company’s parking lot violated the city height requirement.

Nielson had believed the pole was in compliance before he had it installed and felt he was paying a price for patriotism after being told he would have to pay an additional $300 permitting fee in order for the city to consider granting a variance allowing for the pole’s height.

Mayor Pike promptly responded to the heated controversy and was at the forefront of getting the issue resolved and seeing to it that Nielson’s $300 fee was waived so the flag could go back up once its windstorm damage was repaired.

“In this case, we have a 150-foot flagpole which is going to be a real beacon-like feature for the community and a very big flag that will go on it,” Pike said, “and so that’s simply what we wanted to do was to make sure that we dotted our i’s and crossed our t’s and that everything was good.”

The mayor, Nielson and Nielson’s 91-year-old grandfather, World War II veteran Bill Sampson, were flown to Thursday’s event in a black helicopter that landed in the dealership’s parking lot.

The lot was filled with approximately 300 community members, including veterans, St. George City Council members, St. George firefighters, St. George Police officers and National Guard troops, among others.

After Sampson’s great-grandson, William Sampson Nielson, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, Sampson’s great-granddaughter, Grace Nielson, sang the national anthem while members of the National Guard raised the flag.

Sampson told the crowd of his recent Honor Flight experience in which he had the opportunity to fly to Washington, D.C. with 50 other World War II veterans.

“We went to the fort there, and they were telling us about what had happened when the British figured that they were going to take the fort,” Sampson said. “It was smoky that morning. They couldn’t see the fort. … The smoke cleared. Then they could see the American flag flying, and they knew that the British hadn’t taken the fort.”

Scott Nielson expressed his love for the nation and for those who have served it, noting that he had the flagpole installed for his grandfather and all the other veterans.

“We are truly, sincerely proud to support our troops,” Scott Nielson said. “We love our veterans. We love those that have served, that are in active duty and those that have fallen for such a great cause. I love you guys. I thank you for the support that you have given us. And again, a shout out to the mayor for such an awesome jump in to save this flag.”

Currently, there are approximately 10,000 veterans in the Washington County area, Pike said, noting how much the veterans will appreciate having a landmark of sorts that creates such a strong feeling of patriotism.

“I think it will be great to have the flag – it’s so large – right along I-15,” Pike said. “I think that will be one of the first things people see as they come, especially from the south, but even from the north, and I think that’s great, you know. It lets people know, again, this is the kind of community we have.”

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.