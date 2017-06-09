FitCon St. George slated to bring fitness experts, athletic competitions to region

Drew Manning, personal trainer and New York Times best selling Author of “Fit2Fat2Fit” will be at the FitCon St. George to be held during the first weekend in August in St. George, Utah, June 9, 2017 | Photo of Drew Manning courtesy of Manning's Instagram page, stock image provides background, St. George News

SANDY – FitCon Utah announces a new show – FitCon St. George – coming Aug. 4-5 to the Dixie Center St. George. The event will showcase 150 exhibitors, competitions, live fitness classes, seminars and more customized activities to cater to Southern Utah fitness interests.

FitCon St. George will house over seven unique competitions for athletes and spectators. The Southwest Praxis Cup, an international Olympic Weightlifting Competition, will host its competition featuring athletes from all over the United States.

Other features at FitCon St. George include Jiu Jitsu Grappling, Crossfit, Strongman, and International Powerlifting competitions. FitCon St. George will also set up a unique Ninja Warrior course open for adults and children to compete for a chance to be crowned “FitCon St. George Ninja Champion.”

Celebrity guests will also be on hand at FitCon St. George including Drew Manning, a New York Times best selling author of “Fit2Fat2Fit”, personal trainer and creator of A&E’s Show “Fit to Fat to Fit.” Manning will deliver a keynote seminar, talk to guests and sign autographed books during the event. More celebrities and guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

FitCon St. George aims to bring top fitness and health companies from Utah, Nevada, Arizona and California together in St. George to feature new products, discounted supplements and more for attendees.

About FitCon

FitCon is the premier sports and fitness event in Utah. After many successful years the company expands to bring the experience to a new audience in St. George, attracting athletes, attendees and other guests from St. George, Las Vegas, Arizona and surrounding areas.

FitCon’s goal is to create a fitness community for all facets and interests of fitness and help individuals achieve their personal fitness goals. This is an experience unlike anything seen in Southern Utah.

Event details

What: FitCon St. George.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George .

. When: Friday, Aug. 4; FitCon will open doors at 2 p.m. and go until 10pm. On Saturday, Aug. 5, doors will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Cost: varies, see website. Features available both days include: all events, competitions, classes, seminars and guest appearances.

For more information on ticket prices and specific details on times for live fitness classes, seminars and competitions visit FitConUtah online.

