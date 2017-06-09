Douglas Hafen

July 16, 1929 — June 7, 2017

Douglas Clair Hafen passed away at his home in St. George, Utah, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at the age of 87. He was born July 16, 1929, in Santa Clara, Utah. Doug was the firstborn child of Clair and Glenna Tobler Hafen. He was married to his beloved wife, Laura (nee Johnson) on September 19, 1950, in the St. George LDS Temple.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Stephen (Callie) and Kirk (Natalie); daughter, LuAnn (Stan) Jensen; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; as well as three brothers and one sister, Arlyn (Jeannine) of Kanab, Utah, Kent (Diane), Sherman (Mary Louise), and Barbara (Tom) Robinson, all of St. George. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Wendell, and one sister, Miriam (Blaine) Imlay, also of St. George.

Doug and Laura raised their family in Boulder City, Nevada, where he was an educator of 29 years. Doug served in many church positions and fulfilled an 18-month mission with Laura at the Family History Center in St. George.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 12, 11 a.m. at the St. James LDS Chapel, 1095 E. St. James Lane, St. George.

There will be a viewing Sunday, June 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary and prior to services Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Chapel.

Interment will take place in the Santa Clara Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Perpetual Education Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.