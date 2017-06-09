FBI offers $10,000 for info leading to arrest of ‘Great Outdoors Bandit’

Composite photos of a serial bank robber dubbed the "Great Outdoors Robber" suspected of robbing four banks in Idaho and Utah, June 9, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the FBI, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a serial bank robber authorities have dubbed the “Great Outdoors Bandit.” The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man suspected of robbing several banks.

Authorities believe the Great Outdoors Bandit is responsible for at least four bank robberies across Idaho and Utah reported between Dec. 21, 2016, and May 24, 2017, according to a statement issued Friday by Sandra Barker, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City Division.

The most recent bank robbery in May involved an Alpine Credit Union in Orem, Utah, where a man approached and handed the teller a note. The man placed the money in a brown paper bag that he brought with him and then reportedly fled the bank on foot.

Three of the four robberies occurred in Idaho; one in Meridian and the other two in Boise.

The FBI has linked the Great Outdoors Bandit to the following robberies:

Dec. 21, 2016 – U.S. Bank located inside the Albertson’s store on West Overland Road in Boise.

Dec. 21, 2016 – 15 minutes later – Idaho Central Credit Union located on South Celebration Avenue in Meridian.

March 24, 2017 – Bank of the West on West Emerald Street, Suite 100, in Boise.

May 24, 2017 – Alpine Credit Union located at 351 E. 800 South in Orem.

The Great Outdoors Bandit is described by the FBI as a possibly Hispanic, Native American, or Middle Eastern male between 30 to 50 years old, about 5 feet 4 to 6 inches tall, between 140 to 160 pounds, skinny, with medium complexion and black hair.

In all four of the robberies the suspect had black facial hair, wore a green Cabella’s baseball cap and black sunglasses.

During the two robberies in December 2016 the suspected robber wore a dark blue puffy jacket and pants, while in the robbery in May he wore a black hooded sweatshirt with the “Pi” symbol on the front, and black, skinny jeans that were tucked into his boots.

Authorities said the robber was last seen after the March robbery entering a dark-colored, two-door coupe, possibly a Subaru Outback or Legacy.

Anyone with information regarding these robberies is encouraged to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at (833) 291-4306, or their local FBI Office, American Embassy or Consulate.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

