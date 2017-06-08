With help from Zion, Grand Canyon fire managers complete Long Jim III ignition operations

Photo by Gilitukha/iStock/Getty Images Plus; St. George News

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park fire managers – working with resources from Zion National Park, Kaibab National Forest, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Rocky Mountain National Park, Saguaro National Park and Sedona Fire Department – completed ignition operations on the Long Jim III prescribed fire.

The area of the prescribed burn is adjacent to the developed area on the South Rim, east of South Entrance Road and south of Highway 64 (Desert View Drive) East.

All ignitions on the Long Jim III unit have been completed. Due to increasing temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions forecast for the next few days, fire managers have decided to halt any further ignitions.

Crews will now monitor the unit and mop up any areas along the fire’s perimeter that may threaten the holding line.

A total of 750 acres were treated. Although total acreage was not as much as fire managers had planned to complete, the acres accomplished met the objectives including improving the defensible space in the wildland/urban interface within the South Rim developed area, returning fire to a fire-adapted ecosystem and reducing fuel loads.

For more information on the current status of the Long Jim III prescribed burn, including any advisories, restrictions or closures, go to the Grand Canyon Fire Information and Activity webpage.

Prescribed fires play an important role in decreasing risks to life, resources and property. Fire managers carefully plan prescribed fires, initiating them only under environmental conditions that are favorable to assuring firefighter and visitor safety and to achieving the desired objectives.

Prescribed fire objectives include reducing accumulations of hazard fuels, maintaining the natural role of fire in a fire-adapted ecosystem and protection of sensitive natural and cultural resources.

Information about the Long Jim III prescribed burn can be found on Twitter @GrandCanyonNPS, on the park’s website and on Inciweb.

