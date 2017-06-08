Right On: Are the majority of Americans ‘hard right?’ Hardly

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — Progressives seem to think vast numbers of mainstream Americans are politically “hard right.”

I came to that conclusion after reading a recent liberal opinion column by St. George News columnist Ed Kociela. He said that Utah politician Jason Chaffetz was elected by appealing to a “new wave conservatives who latched onto the outer edges of the far, far right.”

He went on to call Chaffetz a “Hillary Clinton-hating, anti-Affordable Care Act, fiscal conservative, anti-marijuana legalization, global warming disbelieving, Planned Parenthood-hating, same-sex marriage opposing kind of Republican.”

Are these positions really at the “outer edges of the far, far right”? How many people hold these “hard right” positions?

A little fact finding shows that a majority of Americans hold a number of these positions. On others, majority opposition has developed only recently as liberals pushed societal norms away from long-standing values.

Let’s look at them one by one.

Hillary Clinton-Hating

In describing the public’s opinion of Hillary Clinton, the words “distrust” and “dislike” are better fits. Sixty-seven percent of voters distrusted her. Quora, a left-leaning website, reported that even among Democrats her popularity declined precipitously as her 2016 campaign wore on to its disastrous end. Even back in 2008, Hillary Clinton was the most disliked candidate in her party.

If disliking and distrusting Hillary Clinton makes one “hard right,” lots of Americans are over there.

Anti-Affordable Care Act

The un-Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was the least popular piece of major social legislation in history. It singlehandedly led to massive Republican gains in Congress and in state legislatures.

A majority of voters are anti-Affordable Care Act. Is the majority “hard right?”

Fiscal Conservative

Fiscal conservatism depends on which foot the political shoe is on. Allow me to quote a well-known fiscal conservative expressing his opposition to increasing the national debt ceiling:

Raising the debt limit is a sign of leadership failure. We now depend on ongoing financial assistance from foreign countries to finance our reckless fiscal policies… We will spend more on interest this year on our debt than we will on education, homeland security, transportation and veteran’s benefits combined… The Senate continues to reject a return to common sense pay-as you-go rules….

– Sen. Barack Obama, 2006

Eighty-five percent of Americans agree with then Sen. Obama and believe the federal government should be required to balance its budget. That’s a lot of folks over on the “hard right.”

Anti-marijuana legalization

The percentage of Americans in favor of legalizing marijuana has gradually increased since the 1960s. In 2013 for the first time a majority were in favor while 39 percent were opposed.

It’s quite a stretch to claim that 39 percent of Americans are “latched onto the outer edges of the far, far right.”

Global-warming disbelieving

Semantics confuse this issue. In almost all cases, those accused of climate change denial, including President Trump, don’t deny that warming is taking place. Instead they want to wait until scientists sort out how much warming is man-made and how much is naturally occurring.

A large number of scientists are in the wait-and-see camp, including me, since science can’t explain why no warming took place between 1998 and 2014, a period when carbon dioxide emissions increased 25 percent. If scientists can’t explain the pause, they can’t explain the cause.

While we wait, U.S. carbon dioxide emissions continue to fall dramatically contrary to what the media would have the public believe.

Nonetheless, progressives call any scientist or politician a “denier” who is not willing to attribute all warming to man-made carbon dioxide.

Planned Parenthood-hating

Planned Parenthood provides a variety of health services but like it or not it has become the poster child for abortion.

Abortion is perhaps the country’s most divisive issue and not necessarily a left-right issue. Americans have been about evenly split between anti-abortion, or pro-life, and pro-abortion, or pro-choice, camps for many years.

Tom Perez, the new Democratic Party chair, insists that all Democrats must be pro-choice. I guess that means half the country is “hard right.”

Same-sex marriage opposing

So who changed positions on this fast-changing issue?

In 1996 the Defense of Marriage Act passed the House 342-67, passed the Senate 85-14 and was signed by President Bill Clinton. Even staunch LGBT-rights supporters voted for DOMA arguing for legal recognition short of traditional marriage.

Our entertainment media now portray LGBT lifestyles as the “new normal” and public opinion has changed. As the adage goes, first we abhor, then we tolerate, then we embrace.

Both Obama and Hillary Clinton “evolved” from feigned abhorrence to embracing but not until after the 2012 election. Even the Supreme Court, divided 5-4, showed it is influenced by popular opinion, declaring parts of DOMA unconstitutional in 2013. I am quite sure it would have been ruled constitutional in 1996.

Does holding a consistent, mainstream opinion on marriage for the last 20 years – an opinion once shared by leading Democrats and still shared by over 37 percent of Americans – make one “hard right?” Only for those moving left at a high rate of speed.

I am confident that a majority of Utahns, including me, fit all seven of these descriptions. I wouldn’t be surprised if as many as one-third of all Americans would check yes to all seven descriptions. I call these mainstream conservative views.

At the same time, I don’t demonize liberals who reject all seven by calling them “latched onto the outer edges of the far, far left.” Disagreeing with me doesn’t make someone a demon.

Throwing around phrases like “hard right” and “extreme left” contributes to hollowing out the political center. Be suspicious of those who do.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

