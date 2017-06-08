Police find stolen Utah car, arrest 4 suspects in Mesquite

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The discovery of a stolen Utah vehicle in Mesquite, Nevada, led to the arrest of two men and two women, along with the discovery of a second vehicle the four had also reportedly stolen.

At approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, a Mesquite Police officer was on routine patrol when he observed a vehicle stopped in the travel lane on Falcon Ridge Parkway, according to a statement issued by the Mesquite Police Department.

When the officer stopped behind the vehicle, four occupants – including two men and two women – exited the vehicle and began walking away from it, officials said.

The officer spoke with two of the four occupants and discovered the vehicle had recently been stolen out of Utah and had fictitious license plates, Mesquite police said.

Approximately one hour later, the other two occupants were located by officers.

In addition to the recovery of the stolen vehicle, officers located a .380 semi-automatic handgun the suspects had been carrying before throwing the gun into sagebrush when the officers made contact with them, officials said.

Upon further investigation, police located a second stolen vehicle registered in Nevada that the suspects had parked near a casino in Mesquite.

All four suspects were taken into police custody.

Stephen Johnson, 35; Jody Ross, 40; Jonathan Luna, 23; Dawnelle Johnson, 31, all of Las Vegas, Nevada, were each charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Further criminal charges are pending the completion of other related law enforcement investigations, according to the Police Department.

Due to the felony charges, all four suspects were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

