TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | June 9-11
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Community Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The View Exhibit | Admission: $0-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Turn Up the Heat Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | That Looks Sketchy | Admission: Free | Location: Art Works Gallery, 16 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Live Well Lecture Series | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Paiute Powwow | Admission: Free | Location: Paiute Tribal Center, 440 N. Paiute Drive, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 1 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Wash Day at the Museum | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” | Admission: $12 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. | PRCA Rodeo | Admission: $10 | Location: Cross Hollows Event Center, 11 N. Cross Hollows Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Country Jam featuring Eric Dodge | Admission: $15 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 300 W. Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Sunset on the Square: “The Princess Bride” | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Community Center, 126 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-9 p.m. | Kanab Outdoor Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: 150 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m. | Run to the Red Rocks Car Show | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street, Kanab.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. | Emergency Responder Appreciation Breakfast | Admission: Free | Location: Fire Station No. 7, 1884 W. 1800 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Memory Ride for Alzheimer’s | Admission: $20 per person; $5 lunch | Location: Zion Harley Davidson 2345 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington City.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. | Red Rock Live: Raven Cain | Admission: Free | Location: Jakey Leigh’s, 4 E. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Harmons Grocery Store, 3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices varyLocation: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. | All Gas No Breaks Tour | Admission: TBD | Location: The One and Only, 800 East St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Phins to the West Concert Series | Admission: $15-$30 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. PST | Randy Anderson Band | Admission: Free | Location: Virgin River Hotel and Casino, 100 East Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5; $6 with lesson | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | An Evening Under the Stars with David Jorgensen | Admission: $35 | Location: The Granary, 3105 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara, Utah.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Adults Only Prom Night | Admission: Singles, $10; couples, $15 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, all day | Free Fishing Day | Admission: Free | Location: Utah fishing waters.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Remote Possibilities RC Club | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Map to flying field.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | National Get Outdoors Day | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | National Get Outdoors Day Event | Admission: Free | Location: Navajo Lake Loop Trailhead, Cedar Mountain.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 p.m. | Cedar Breaks Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Point Supreme Overlook, Cedar Breaks National Monument.
