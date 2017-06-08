Amazon to build $200 million facility in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Online retail giant Amazon has committed to build a $200 million facility here.

FOX 13 first reported on Amazon’s plans ahead of an announcement Thursday morning by the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development. GOED’s board voted to approve $5.7 million in economic incentives to lure the online company here.

“To have a company like Amazon, as big as they are, choose Utah for a fulfillment center is an amazing opportunity for us,” Governor Gary Herbert told FOX 13 on Thursday.

The facility will be a regional fulfillment center for online orders, employing hundreds as it is being built and 130 full-time jobs when finished. Figures FOX 13 reviewed showed the facility is projected to generate $85 million in wages over eight years and $28 million in tax revenue.

