Rub a dub dub: Museum offers chance to launder the ‘old-fashioned way’

MESQUITE, Nev. — Experience pioneer-style chores in the backyard of the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum Saturday. This family-friendly activity will start with a short explanation and demonstration of how laundry was done during pioneer times.

Then roll up your sleeves and prepare to get wet, because folks will have a chance to try laundering clothes the old-fashioned way.

Participants will walk away with a greater appreciation of what was involved in keeping clean in the desert a hundred years ago.

The mission of the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum is to deepen the public’s understanding of the Virgin Valley, specifically Mesquite, Bunkerville and Southern Nevada.

The museum preserves and protects local history and strives to bring history to life through collections, exhibits, special events and educational opportunities.

The museum offers free admission, walking tours, a 1920s-style parlor room and a library of history books. To search the museum’s vast collection online go here.

For more information, visit the museum’s Facebook page or stop by the museum at 35 W. Mesquite Blvd. in Mesquite.

Event details

What: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum pioneer laundering demonstration.

When: Saturday, June 10, from 1-2 p.m., PDT, 2-3 p.m. MDT.

Where: Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, 35 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Details: Call the museum at 702-346-5705.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT, or 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. MDT.

