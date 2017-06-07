Familiar faces challenge incumbents in upcoming municipal election

St. George residents voting early in the 2016 general election, St. George, Utah, Nov. 4, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Faces familiar to the St. George area’s political and business circles make up the pool of challengers facing incumbents in the upcoming 2017 St. George municipal elections.

Sitting Mayor Jon Pike and Council members Joe Bowcutt and Michele Randall filed for re-election, with each hoping to add a second term to their current positions.

Prior to his election as mayor in 2013, Pike served on the City Council for over two terms.

Challenging Pike for the mayor’s seat is Lane Ronnow, host and executive producer of “A Story to Tell,” an interview program that often features members of the community and public officials.

Other facets of Ronnow’s background include work as a former director of of Salt Lake County’s building and zoning enforcement department. He has acted as the chief financial officer for school districts and housing authorities.

This will not be Ronnow’s first run in the municipal elections, as he ran for City Council in 2015, yet was subsequently defeated in the primary election.

Challenging Bowcutt and Randall for their seats are:

Marc Stallings, a former legislative chair in Washington County Republican Party.

Bryan Thiriot, executive of the Five County Association of Governments.

Gregg McArthur, former president/CEO of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

Greg Aldred, area businessman and former Washington County Commission candidate.

Each of the challenging candidates has either ran for, or sought appointment to the St. George City Council in the past.

Stallings, Thiriot and McArthur ran for City Council in 2015, while Aldred – along with McArthur and Ronnow at the time – sought to be appointed to the council seat made vacant when Pike became mayor in 2014. Out of the 25 appointment-applicants, Bette Arial would ultimately be the one appointed to fill the seat.

A primary election will be held Aug. 17.

