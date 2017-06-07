Letter to the Editor: Author of curfew letter in error on several counts

OPINION — After reading Mr. Vargas’s letter about curfews, I saw his ignorance showing through. So I need to educate him on a few things.
First, learn how to write because you completely misspelled their twice. It is their not “there” and theirs’ not “theres” and its person’s not person. The words their and their’s are possessive not “there. The word there is a place not possessive. And “persons” is plural person’s is possessive.
Second, teens don’t have rights or freedom per se. They do have a few rights like speech, privacy, and religion. But that is it. You can’t vote, run for office, operate heavy equipment under the age of 18 (unless you work on a family farm. You can’t buy, possess, or use tobacco under the age of 19 and alcohol under the age of 21. You cannot purchase a rifle or shotgun under the age of 18 or a handgun under the age of 21. You cannot sign contracts or work in a lot of occupations under the age of 18.
Next, until the age of 18 you are the ward of your parents or guardians and required, in every state, to attend school and be vaccinated. So I wonder, what freedoms and rights are you talking about?
Next, contrary to your belief, most teens do obey curfews because, not only do they believe in respect but they have parents who know how to raise kids. Next, it is my belief that those who are against curfews are anarchists who believe there should be no rules, ever.
And your argument that crime only happens during the day is uneducated. This is because most crime happens at night according to the FBI crime stats. According to the FBI Juvenile Crime Statistics, while on school days juveniles do commit more crime during the day after school, on no non-school days, juveniles commit more crimes between 8 and 10 at night.
Finally, if I were an English teacher and was handed your letter, I’d have failed you on the grammer.
Written by TERRY WILLIAMS
Florence, Colorado (formerly of St. George)
3 Comments
Somebody needs a hug.
Before someone goes on a rant about a person’s usage of GRAMMAR, perhaps they should run a spell check first.
Mr. Williams– your letter in response to Mr. Vargas was both unkind and unnecessary. I am a high school administrator and I read Mr. Vargas’s letter when St George News posted and I was pleased to see a young man taking civic interest. There were grammatical errors, yes, but he was expressing his opinion, of which he took time to formulate arguments, write them out and then post them online. I applaud that. I am assuming that you are an adult– and I find it quite flabbergasting that you would take the time to write a letter to tear down and criticize a young man. I have never posted on SG News, but today I set up an account so that I could comment on your letter. You should spend more time around youth– they may have different opinions than you, but there is a lot of value in listening to them and being respectful.
And Mr. Vargas– if you end up reading this man’s letter, my advice to you is disregard it. Continue to engage in your community and voice your opinions, especially in appropriate venues like newspapers and city councils. Keep it up.
And a little bit of irony? Mr. Williams misspelled ‘grammar’. LOL.