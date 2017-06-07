Letter to the Editor: Author of curfew letter in error on several counts

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — After reading Mr. Vargas’s letter about curfews, I saw his ignorance showing through. So I need to educate him on a few things.

Read more: Letter to the Editor: Curfews limit freedom of teens

First, learn how to write because you completely misspelled their twice. It is their not “there” and theirs’ not “theres” and its person’s not person. The words their and their’s are possessive not “there. The word there is a place not possessive. And “persons” is plural person’s is possessive.

Second, teens don’t have rights or freedom per se. They do have a few rights like speech, privacy, and religion. But that is it. You can’t vote, run for office, operate heavy equipment under the age of 18 (unless you work on a family farm. You can’t buy, possess, or use tobacco under the age of 19 and alcohol under the age of 21. You cannot purchase a rifle or shotgun under the age of 18 or a handgun under the age of 21. You cannot sign contracts or work in a lot of occupations under the age of 18.

Next, until the age of 18 you are the ward of your parents or guardians and required, in every state, to attend school and be vaccinated. So I wonder, what freedoms and rights are you talking about?

Next, contrary to your belief, most teens do obey curfews because, not only do they believe in respect but they have parents who know how to raise kids. Next, it is my belief that those who are against curfews are anarchists who believe there should be no rules, ever.

And your argument that crime only happens during the day is uneducated. This is because most crime happens at night according to the FBI crime stats. According to the FBI Juvenile Crime Statistics, while on school days juveniles do commit more crime during the day after school, on no non-school days, juveniles commit more crimes between 8 and 10 at night.

Finally, if I were an English teacher and was handed your letter, I’d have failed you on the grammer.

Written by TERRY WILLIAMS

Florence, Colorado (formerly of St. George)

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only a light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

Email: news@stgnews.com