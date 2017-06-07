John Jones

January 12, 1926 — June 7, 2017

John Davis (“JD”) Jones, Jr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in the peace of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Jan. 12, 1926, in Ogden, Utah, JD was the eldest son of John Davis Jones and Isabelle Thomas. JD and his family were well traveled during his youth, having lived in multiple towns in Utah, and Idaho while following his father’s job transfers with JC Penney.

JD spent most of his high school years in Lewiston and Vernal, then graduated from the Colorado Military School. He attended the University of Utah between 1944 and 1946 before he began his career in the broadcasting business at a radio station in Vernal for several years. In 1951, at the young age of 27 years, JD moved to Stockton California to work for KSTN, a local radio AM station, to further his career in the radio broadcasting business.

JD ended up living in Stockton for 40 years. He was married on August 6, 1954, to Constance Chalmers, for almost 30 years, prior to her passing in 1984. He married Gloria Wallis Rytting in 1993, and they have resided together in St. George, Utah, since 1994.

JD was known for his playful sense of humor and he accumulated many friends over the years. He enjoyed a very successful 27-year career in the radio broadcasting business, and later in the marketing and advertising department for a regional jeweler. JD loved the game of golf, played the trumpet, was a music and sports enthusiast, and had an amazing dedication to his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Rytting Jones of St. George, Utah; daughters, Jill Cornelison (husband Rudy Cabrera) of Stockton, California, and Sarah Zanoni (husband John Zanoni) of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Joan Bair of Ogden, Utah; brother, Jerry Jones of Stockton, California; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. JD is preceded in death by his son John Davis Jones III and his first wife Constance Chalmers Jones.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 10 , at 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

There will be visitation for family and friends between 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.