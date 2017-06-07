Health district employees charged with Medicaid fraud, filing more than 1,300 false claims

Two initial visits are paid for in full by Medicaid, with another series of about a dozen visits that Medicaid reimburses with a small amount.

The Health Department was doing the first initial visit, Iverson said, but did not have the staff nor the funding for the rest of the visits.

“What we have with the two individuals, especially with Todd (Stirling) … is they, on their own, without the knowledge of anybody in the leadership of Southwest Public Health, put themselves on the book as a subcontractor for Southwest Public Health,” Iverson said.

The two allegedly formed a company, started making calls and follow-up visits and billing the Health Department for the services.

“They created this side company and employed their family members and then turned in invoices to Southwest Public Health, and they hadn’t followed any process, nobody knew about it. And since they were in a position to, they processed those claims which … benefited family members.”

According to charging documents, Stirling started a company, “Feel Good Management, LLC,” and used the company to hire employees, contact Medicaid recipients and submit improper invoices to the Health Department.

Hinton, who was the human resources manager at the time, was involved in Feel Good Management, court documents state:

“Defendant (Hinton) benefitted financially from his involvement with this enterprise as he made it possible for his wife, Megan Hinton, to be paid by Feel Good Management and/or as he received payment directly from the company.”

The allegedly fraudulent billing happened from October 2015 to February 2016, according to court documents.