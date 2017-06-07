Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce honors business member of the month

Lon and Jeanne Allen, owners of Lonny Boy's in Hurricane, Utah, undated | Image courtesy of the Hurricane Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce Lonny Boy’s Barbecue as the Business Member of the Month for June 2017.

Lonny Boy’s Barbecue (formerly known as Sonny Boy’s Barbecue) has been a staple for great barbecue in Hurricane since February 2012. The business began in Hurricane as a road-side hot spot, eventually moving across the street to a brick and mortar building to accommodate the growing crowds.

Lonny Boy’s was born when father and son went on a search to create the best barbecue this side of the Mississippi. Owner, Lon Allen always had a passion for good food and great BBQ and shared that passion with his son, Scott.

The Lonny Boy’s family has traveled North America and the world, meeting and learning from many of the barbecue greats. They have been creating and refining their family recipes for more than 20 years and are proud of their mouth-watering recipes. It’s no surprise they were the winners of the Texas Style-Best of State Barbecue contest, four consecutive years, from 2013 to 2016.

The Allen family have been constant, avid supporters of the Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce, providing delicious meals to Chamber members at many of the monthly HVCC luncheon meetings.

Lon has served as President of the Hurricane Valley Chamber of Commerce, is currently heavily involved in updating the Hurricane Valley Community Guide publication and is a member of the Hurricane Valley Tourism Council, to name a few.

Lon and family have donated countless hours of time and provided hundreds of meals to the annual HVCC Charity Golf Tournament, Huntsman World Senior Games, and numerous other Southern Utah events. The busy family believes delicious food, great customer service and happy employees are the secret to their success.

