‘Coyote Tales’ brings open mic storytelling to Center for the Arts at Kayenta

IVINS — The Center for the Arts at Kayenta will be the host site of “Coyote Tales,” a live storytelling event for both experienced and amateur storytellers on June 17 at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

The tradition of oral storytelling has existed long before written works. Something deep and significant is conveyed through the relating of a well-crafted, well-told first person story. Many times these stories have served as a way to preserve history and explore and impact our emotions as individuals and communities.

Storytelling is a powerful means of entertainment, education and cultural preservation. “Coyote Tales” hopes to perpetuate the art of storytelling while entertaining the listener with a unique and intimate experience.

“Coyote Tales” are live, open mic style storytelling events with amateur and experienced storytellers. Each event has a theme, on which stories are to be based. Potential storytellers may address that theme in any way they choose.

The theme for June’s event is “Lost and Found.”

Press material for the event said:

Have you misplaced something only to find it in the most unlikely of places? Perhaps a found article that was reclaimed by its owner? Or maybe something irrecoverable, waiting to be rescued … Something vanished, reappeared.

Prior to the event, storytellers craft their true, on-theme story, practice the telling and work on eliminating excess detail to nail the perfect ending.

When the doors open, potential storytellers put their name in the hat in hopes of being chosen to share their story. If chosen, the storyteller takes the stage to delight the audience. At the end of the evening, the audience votes for their favorite story.

Stories must be true, told live and within the given time frame (5 minutes). They must be told without notes, props or accompaniment.

“Coyote Tales” is a take on “The Moth” live storytelling events. The original Moth events were inspired by porch storytelling parties attended by author, George Dawes Green. The concept has spawned worldwide live oral storytelling performances, a PRX radio program and a book. This the Kayenta Arts Foundation’s take on these ideas. For more information on The Moth, please check out their website.

Guests who hope to tell their story on stage must arrive by 6:30 p.m. to begin crafting and perfecting their story. The evening will begin at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased online.

Event details

What: “Coyote Tales,” a live storytelling event.

When: Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.; guests wishing to get on stage must arrive by 6:30 p.m.

Where: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 681 Coyote Gulch Court, Kayenta area of Ivins.

Cost: $15.

Purchase tickets: Online.

