9 Utah police officers disciplined for misconduct

SANDY — Nine police officers in Utah faced discipline for allegations of misconduct Wednesday.

At its quarterly meeting, the Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training Council voted for various punishment ranging from a letter of warning to revocation of officers’ badges.

Among the police officers disciplined by POST for misconduct are:

Christopher Smith, a former Utah Department of Natural Resources officer and part-time Hurricane police officer, received a three year suspension after POST said he engaged in numerous instances of sexual conduct on duty with a fellow employee. Smith appeared before the POST Council and apologized.

Amber Kay Steele, a former St. George police officer, had her badge revoked after POST alleged she was involved in a domestic violence-related assault. After being booked for the assault and intoxication, POST investigators said she was released from jail and went home in violation of a no-contact order.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.