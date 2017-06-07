9 Utah police officers disciplined for misconduct

Written by Fox13Now.com
June 7, 2017
Stock image | St. George News

SANDY — Nine police officers in Utah faced discipline for allegations of misconduct Wednesday.

At its quarterly meeting, the Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training Council voted for various punishment ranging from a letter of warning to revocation of officers’ badges.

Among the police officers disciplined by POST for misconduct are:

  • Christopher Smith, a former Utah Department of Natural Resources officer and part-time Hurricane police officer, received a three year suspension after POST said he engaged in numerous instances of sexual conduct on duty with a fellow employee. Smith appeared before the POST Council and apologized.
  • Amber Kay Steele, a former St. George police officer, had her badge revoked after POST alleged she was involved in a domestic violence-related assault. After being booked for the assault and intoxication, POST investigators said she was released from jail and went home in violation of a no-contact order.

Read the full story here:  Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply