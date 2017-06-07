3 vehicle crash sends child to the hospital

An 11-year-old male passenger was transported to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday, Cedar City, Utah, June 7, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Sgt. Jerry Womack, Cedar City Police, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – An 11-year-old male passenger was transported to the hospital Wednesday evening following a three-vehicle crash allegedly caused by one driver running a red light, authorities said.

Cedar City Police responded at around 5:15 p.m. to a crash on the intersection of 200 North and College Way.

Fire crews were also initially dispatched to the scene because witnesses reported people trapped inside the vehicles.

“This ended up not being the case and everyone except the injured minor was able to get out under their own power,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said. “He (the minor) was removed directly from the car by emergency responders to avoid having him moving around in case there were severe injuries.”

The boy was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to Cedar City Hospital. It appeared his injuries were not life threatening, Womack said.

The crash was allegedly caused when a red Chevy Traverse SUV was traveling west on 200 North and ran a red light, “T-boning” a small red Ford compact car that was heading north on College Way.

The collision of the two vehicles sent the Ford car crashing into a white Chevy Suburban that had been waiting at the light to turn left onto 200 North.

No other injuries were reported from the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

