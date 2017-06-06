‘Support our Ranchers’ fundraiser invites community support

Flyer provided by event organizer, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fundraising dinner and concert to benefit ranchers and families will be held Thursday at the Cottontown Village, 25 N. 300 West, in Washington City.

Billed as a fundraiser with “proceeds going to families impacted by recent land grabs,” the event will include music from John Houston’s Gospel Choir along with other local artists. Jeanette Finicum will also be present, signing copies of her late husband LaVoy’s book, “Only by Blood and Suffering.”

Admission is $20 per person and includes food from local restaurants: Olive Garden, Irmita’s Casita, Truffles Market, Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant, The Sugar Cookie and Curtis Bakery.

Additional information on the event and how to help can be obtained by emailing helptheranchers@gmail.com.

Ed. note: This is a submitted announcement and not the product of St. George News. SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC (including St. George News, Cedar City News and any representatives and affiliates) has not verified the information provided in connection with the fundraising accounts referred to in this report and does not assure any disposition or tax treatment associated with any donations or monies contributed. Those considering contributions are advised to consult with their own professionals and to proceed at their own risk.

