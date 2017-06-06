Stevens-Henager College to celebrate its 2017 graduating class

Stock images, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For some, the idea of going to college is nothing but a fleeting thought — an unreachable goal. On June 9, 2017, the 2017 graduating class of Stevens-Henager College in St. George will commemorate hours of hard work, dedication and perseverance by turning their tassels and receiving their college diplomas.

For many of the 25 graduates, not only does this ceremony symbolize the transition from candidate to graduate, it also epitomizes hard-earned success in the face of adversity.

“Stevens-Henager is different than a lot of traditional colleges because our students are incredibly driven,” Andrew Stephens, executive director, said. “Sure, we have some students who drag their feet, but more than anything our students are really willing to learn and want to jump-start their careers.”

Face the Future: The Stevens-Henager Difference

As a career-focused institution, Stevens-Henager College has been helping students across Utah and Idaho fast-track successful career paths for 125 years. With flexible class schedules and smaller-than-average class sizes, students can tailor their experience to fit their needs and goals.

“I had such a great experience,” medical specialties graduate Ashley Petko said. “It was nice because classes were smaller so you got to know your professors and build a relationship with them over the time that you’re at school. It was easy to have communication with them if you needed help and they were always there.”

Petko’s story isn’t one like traditional college students. As a mother of three young children, she didn’t think she could ever make college work with her life. However, after driving her sister to the St. George campus to enroll in classes, Petko found herself intrigued by the school’s medical specialties program.

“I’ve always been interested in medical specialties and when I went with my sister they were talking about all these cool programs and I thought, ‘I should do something with my life and this sounds really interesting,’” she said. “So I signed up.”

Petko enrolled in Stevens-Henager College’s medical specialties program in 2015. She completed an externship as a medical assistant at a St. George family practice and plans to eventually become a registered nurse.

“Being a young mom, it was hard not having a set career,” Petko said. “I wanted to do something that would help me provide for my children in something other than a dead end job. Having this degree gives me the sense of accomplishment. And now that my children have seen me accomplish something, they know that they can do it, too.”

With a hard-earned, career-focused degree, Petko and her graduating class now look forward to a bright future.

“College isn’t easy,” Stephens said, “but with commitment, education becomes an opportunity and these students have made it work.”

