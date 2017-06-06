Hiker rescued after falling 100 feet in Zion

Stock photo: Life Flight helicopter leaving Snow Canyon State Park, Ivins, Utah, March 14, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A hiker was rescued Tuesday after falling 100 feet while hiking in Zion National Park Tuesday.

Park officials were alerted to the fall around 8:40 a.m. when a friend of the hiker who witnessed the incident contacted the park’s dispatch center, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

The hiker slipped while descending Lady Mountain near the summit and fell approximately 100 feet into a narrow rock ravine.

“Park medics responded immediately, although the climb to reach the patient took almost two hours,” park official said in the press release. “Once on scene, the medics evaluated the patient while a technical rescue team ascended to their location.”

The hiker was lowered an additional 135 feet to a spot accessible to a responding helicopter.

The patient was flown out by a rescue helicopter that rendezvoused with a Life Flight helicopter that took the hiker to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

The condition of the hiker and the extent of any injuries were not detailed in the press release.

