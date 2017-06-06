Man barricades himself in home with children after shooting gun in air

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After allegedly standing on a sidewalk and firing a gun into the air Monday night, a Mesquite, Nevada, man barricaded himself in a home with children inside, prompting a response by Mesquite SWAT and a crisis negotiator.

At approximately 9 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a residence on 1st South Street in Mesquite after multiple people called 911 to report a man who was allegedly standing on the sidewalk in front of his residence, shooting a handgun into the air, according to a statement issued by the Mesquite Police Department.

Mesquite officers immediately responded to the area and found the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Elvis Roman, had gone back into his residence, police said Tuesday.

After multiple attempts, authorities said officers were able to make contact with Roman, but he refused to exit the residence without any firearms or to allow officers to check on the welfare of children who were inside.

The Mesquite SWAT team and crisis negotiator subsequently arrived and began negotiations with Roman in an attempt to get him to peacefully surrender and allow officers to check the welfare of others inside the residence, according to police.

“While negotiating with Elvis, he continued to make threats towards the officers,” officials said, “but they were eventually able to talk Elvis into coming near the rear entrance of the residence where they were able to take him into custody without injury.”

Officers entered the residence, checked on the welfare of the children inside the home and secured a 9-mm handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun, according to the Police Department.

Roman was arrested and charged with seven misdemeanor counts of discharging a firearm within city limits and one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer.

Roman was subsequently transported and booked into the Mesquite Detention Center.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

