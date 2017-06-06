Driver swerves to miss dog, takes out utility payment dropbox

A single-car crash that took out a Questar Gas payment box Tuesday morning in St. George was reportedly caused by a driver swerving to avoid a dog, St. George, Utah, June 6, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A single-car crash that took out a Questar Gas payment box Tuesday morning in St. George was reportedly caused by a driver swerving to avoid a dog.

St. George Police were dispatched to the call at about 9:44 a.m. at 389 N. Industrial Park Road.

“Apparently, they left the roadway, knocked over a mailbox belonging to Questar Gas,” St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said, “and came to a stop in the parking lot.”

“The driver said a dog ran across in front of him so he swerved to miss the dog and hit the mailbox,” Hale said.

The vehicle was a white 2017 Ford Fusion rental car and was driven by a Utah man in his mid-twenties. Two passengers and a dog were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Damage to the Questar payment box is estimated at $1,000, Hale said. The Ford sustained heavy damage from concrete posts designed to protected the dropbox and had to be towed from the scene.

The driver was cited for improper lane travel.

Air bags in the Ford did deploy in the crash, Hale said, but no injuries were reported.

St. George Fire Department and St. George Police Department responded to the accident.

